This is part 3 of a 3-part article series about building a “360 degree view” mashup for Microsoft Teams using the SharePoint Framework and React. The articles are:

Part 1: 360 Degree Collaboration in Microsoft Teams

This article introduces the 360 Degree pattern for collaborative applications, and explains a the workings of a sample solution based on SharePoint Framework and React Part 2: Working with Teams Content from an SPFx Tab

This article explains how to access Team and channel content, such as the shared calendar and conversation, from a SharePoint Framework tab in Teams Part 3: Deep linking to a SharePoint Framework tab (this article)

This article explains how to create a deep link that opens a Team, Channel, and tab, and passes information to your SharePoint Framework tab so you can display specific information

The series is based on a sample Teams tab written in SharePoint Framework which displays a mashup of information about customer visits.

What is a deep link?

In the world of web applications, a deep link is a link that not only selects a web page but also passes data to an application running on that page. For example, a link could open an Excel spreadsheet in a particular Team, rather than opening Teams and Excel in separate pages.

